Part of Commerce Street in Lynchburg will be closed for 2 to 3 months due to construction

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Attention drivers! Parts of Commerce Street in Lynchburg will be closed for two to three months as construction gets underway, according to the City of Lynchburg.

While through traffic and on-street parking will not be allowed in any of the closed portions, there will still be access to local businesses and most parking lots, authorities say.

The closure will be between Fifth Street and Ninth Street.

We’re told the closures will be one half to one block long and will move west from the Eighth Street intersection toward the 600 block of Commerce Street.

Here’s a full breakdown of the road closures:

Full closure of Commerce Street and Eighth Street intersection for two to three weeks

Full closure of Commerce Street, 700 block for two to three weeks

Full closure of Commerce Street and Seventh Street intersection for two to three weeks; access to US Pipe will be maintained

Full closure of Commerce Street, 600 block for two to three weeks

Surface paving of all affected blocks with intermittent traffic delays for one week

This schedule is based on multiple variables and is subject to change.

Drivers are asked to use caution when driving near the construction zones.