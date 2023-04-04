Alleghany County authorities find vehicle of man who’s been missing since March 2022

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office has found the vehicle of a man who has been missing for more than a year.

On Monday, April 3, investigators with the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office said they found the red Kia Donald Kelley was believed to be driving before his disappearance. They said a citizen’s tip led them to find the vehicle.

Kelley was last seen on March 31, 2022, in Alleghany County, and his family said it is unusual for him to go this long without contacting another family member.

The ACSO did not share any details about the location of the vehicle, or if any additional evidence was found.

As we reported previously in late March, the sheriff’s office said no arrests had been made, but that they had pinpointed a person of interest.

“This is still considered an active homicide-missing person investigation. This has been and will continue to be a top priority with our agency til the person or persons involved in Mr. Donald Kelly’s disappearance has been brought to justice,” Sheriff Kevin Hall said on March 20.

We’re told this is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Captain Scott Fischer at 540-965-1770, ext. 106, or Lt. Richard Shull, 540-965-1770, ext. 107.

To see a document below that outlines the full timeline of events in the investigation of Kelley’s disappearance, click here.