Alleghany County deputies provide update on man who’s been missing for nearly a year

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update on a man who has been missing for nearly a year.

Donald Wayne Kelley was last sent on March 31, 2022, in Alleghany County, and his family said it is unusual for him to go this long without contacting another family member. He was believed to be driving a red Kia Sportage.

As of March 20, 2023, Kelley or his vehicle still hasn’t been found, officials confirm.

The sheriff’s office says this incident remains an active homicide/missing person investigation, adding that this case will remain a top priority until the person or persons involved in the disappearance of Kelley are found.

Authorities stated that in their search for Kelley, they executed 26 search warrants, conducted 57 interviews and collected 49 items of evidence including firearms and DNA.

We’re told while no arrests have been made at this time, the sheriff’s office has pinpointed a person of interest.

The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office has been tasked with reviewing the case and determining how to proceed.

The sheriff’s office held a press conference at noon on Kelley, which can be found below:

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Donald Wayne Kelley or the 2002 Red Kia Sportage he was reported to have been driving, please contact Captain Scott Fischer at 540-965-1770 ext 106Lt. or Richard Shull at 540-965-1770 ext 107.

The document below includes a full timeline of events in the previously mentioned case: