Lynchburg police investigating potential threat at City Hall

LPD says City Hall, surrounding areas are closed

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is working to investigate a potential threat at City Hall.

LPD said there are officers currently at the scene.

Police said City Hall and the area immediately around it are closed at the moment. City officials asked citizens to avoid the area of Church Street between 9th Street and 10th Street.

The City Manager ordered City Hall to evacuate around 5:53 p.m. on Tuesday, according to city officials.

We’re told the 6 p.m. public hearing will be delayed, but will still take place.

Other details were limited, but we’re working for you to get more information from Lynchburg authorities.

