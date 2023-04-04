New Highlander Hotel opens in Radford, with rooftop bar to come later this month

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday for the new Highlander Hotel in Radford.

RADFORD, VA – The highly anticipated Highlander Hotel has officially opened in Radford.

The very first guest checked in on April 1 and is a Radford University alum.

Town council members, Radford officials and hotel staff all took part in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday.

“About one-third of our workforce comes from the university and as we get busier when they come back in September we’re probably going to add a bit more,” said Andrew Casperson, vice president of operations for Aimbridge Hospitality. “We’re really excited to add even jobs to this community and the university.”

The rooftop bar and restaurant set to be a part of the hotel, Bee and Butter, is slated to open later this month.