Danville City Council approves ordinance to allow alcohol to be served at Caesars Casino 24/7

DANVILLE, Va. – Another step forward for the future Caesars Casino in Danville.

The City Council voted to expand the sale of alcohol to 24/7 inside the casino.

They voted 7-1 to appeal and reordain an ordinance that will allow the sale of alcohol at a licensed casino 24/7.

The change also allows casino gambling within city limits.

City officials say the appeal of these ordinances was needed in order for Caesars to operate.

“We are eliminating the old code for the casino district — for all other restaurants that is still the old rule,” said City Attorney Clarke Whitfield.

Some council members did say they would like to have future discussions about expanding the changes to other businesses in the city. Some say they think the change could be considered an unfair advantage for the casino.