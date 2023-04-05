Pinwheels placed in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A moving display is raising awareness about a nationwide problem.

On Wednesday, the Town of Christiansburg placed pinwheels in grassy areas around the town in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

This is done every year as a symbol of a happy and healthy childhood.

But placing pinwheels isn’t the only thing they’re doing to bring attention to the issue.

“We also have all of our officers wearing a blue pin on their uniform, we have a wrapped vehicle and again we have our child services unit that’s dedicated to safety and protection of children in Christiansburg,” Christina Edney with the Town of Christiansburg said.

A pinwheel garden was also put up across the street from the ‘Tea Room’ in Downtown Lynchburg on Wednesday.