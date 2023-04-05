The Gauntlet’s 10-week course for entrepreneurs wraps up

ROANOKE, Va. – Crunch time for 120 local entrepreneurs who were vying to win the state’s largest business competition: The Gauntlet.

The 10-week course wrapped up Tuesday night for their final virtual meeting.

Entrepreneurs have been learning how to create a business plan.

They were working to finish those and will submit them to be judged.

The top winners will receive cash and prizes, but everyone will walk away with mentorship and something to help get their business started.

”It’s really amazing and it really has evolved into this tribe of entrepreneurs and community leaders who want to put time in together and make something magical happen help businesses be more successful, shorten their learning curve, and help them really get on their feet,” Advancement Foundation president Annette Patterson said.

The awards ceremony will be held in May.

10 News is a proud sponsor of the event.