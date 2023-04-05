Woman hospitalized, man charged after Henry County shooting

Calvin Cabiness, 46, charged in connection with a domestic shooting in Henry County (Credit: Henry County Sheriff's Office)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A woman was airlifted to a hospital and a man is facing charges after a shooting in Henry County Tuesday, according to Sheriff Wayne Davis.

On Tuesday, April 4 around 4:27 pm, the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center got a call from a woman who said she had been shot at the Smith River Sports Complex, Sheriff Davis said.

When deputies got to the scene, the sheriff said they found a woman lying on the roadway with several gunshot wounds.

Authorities said the woman, who is 35 years old, was alert and able to communicate with the deputies.

The woman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital for treatment, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities said throughout their investigation, they learned 46-year-old Calvin Cabiness was inside a vehicle with the victim when he pulled out a gun and shot her at least two times, hitting her in the leg and chest.

Cabiness then fled the scene in a Gray Ford Escape, Sheriff Davis said.

Later, deputies found the vehicle parked on Carver Road, according to the HCSO.

Around 7:00 p.m., authorities said Martinsville Police officers took Cabiness into custody without incident on Barrows Mill Road.

Cabiness has been charged with the following, according to the sheriff:

Aggravated malicious wounding,

Use of a firearm during the commission of a felony,

Possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon.

Cabiness is now being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

According to the Sheriff, the incident was domestic in nature.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.