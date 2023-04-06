45-year-old woman airlifted to hospital after Martinsville shooting, police say

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – A 45-year-old woman was airlifted to a Roanoke hospital after she was shot at Maplewood Apartments in Martinsville, according to the City of Martinsville.

Authorities say it happened at about 4:23 a.m. Thursday and report that a man was arrested at the scene on unrelated charges.

He is currently being held without bond and is in the process of being interviewed by investigators, according to police.

The police department confirms that there is no danger to the public at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting should contact Lieutenant Jim Lovell at 276-403-5320.

