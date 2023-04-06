Lynchburg Police: 16-year-old charged after assaulting officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A teen has been arrested after a shots fired incident and assaulting an officer on Wednesday, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities said the shots fired incident happened in the 2000 block of Ridge Avenue on Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to the scene at 5:17 p.m. and determined that the shots had been fired from behind a home, LPD said.

LPD officers took several people into custody, including a 16-year-old boy who police say assaulted an officer.

During the investigation, officers found and seized four guns, three of which were reported stolen out of vehicles parked in the Leesville Road area overnight, police said.

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with the following, according to LPD:

Possession of a stolen firearm,

Reckless handling of a firearm,

Shooting within the city,

Possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18,

Assault on a law enforcement officer.

Police said the teen was taken to the Juvenile Detention Center.

According to LPD, there is no ongoing threat to the community, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact LPD at 434-455-6050 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.