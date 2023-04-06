Meet April’s 3 Degree Guarantee recipient: Blacksburg Refugee Partnership

ROANOKE, Va. – It’s time to announce a new 3 Degree Guarantee recipient as we kick off a new month.

This April, each day our weather forecast is right on the money, we will donate to the Blacksburg Refugee Partnership.

The Blacksburg Refugee Partnership aims to provide a home to those who have been forced to flee from their country due to dangerous conditions.

The organization currently supports more than 30 refugees in our region and provides resources to help ease the process of integrating into American society.

“Our ultimate goal is to see our families achieve independence and learn to meet their own needs. Through the sometimes rocky transition to a stable, self-reliant life in America, BRP volunteers lovingly offer resources, guidance, and support,” the Blacksburg Refugee Partnership said on its website.

How does 3 Degree Guarantee work, anyway?

If our forecasted temperature for a given day is within 3 degrees of the actual temperature, we’ll donate $10 to a specific charity

If our forecasted temperature is exactly on the dot, we’ll donate $100 to a specific charity

Click here to stay up-to-date with how we’re doing on our forecasts.

Interested in becoming a charity recipient? Click here to apply.