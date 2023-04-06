79º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Nelson County man wanted for assaulting victim, police say

26-year-old James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris is wanted on several charges

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Nelson County, Crime
The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say assaulted a victim early Thursday morning. (Nelson County Sheriff’s Office)

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been accused of assaulting a victim early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing in Schuyler, Virginia for the report of shots fired.

A victim, who has not been identified, told police the suspect, 26-year-old James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris, of Schuyler, approached them, made demands and committed an assault that left them hurt.

Deputies report that a firearm was discharged during the incident and say Harris fled from the scene before their arrival.

Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot-1-inch man who weighs about 195 pounds.

A warrant has been issued for Harris’ arrest in connection with the following charges:

  • Abduction
  • Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.
  • Use or display of a firearm in committing a felony
  • Reckless handling of a firearm
  • Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon

Authorities say this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.

Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information which may lead to Harris’ arrest, please do not approach him.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email