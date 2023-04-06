Nelson County man wanted for assaulting victim, police say

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who they say assaulted a victim early Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says they were called to the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing in Schuyler, Virginia for the report of shots fired.

A victim, who has not been identified, told police the suspect, 26-year-old James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris, of Schuyler, approached them, made demands and committed an assault that left them hurt.

Deputies report that a firearm was discharged during the incident and say Harris fled from the scene before their arrival.

Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot-1-inch man who weighs about 195 pounds.

A warrant has been issued for Harris’ arrest in connection with the following charges:

Abduction

Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.

Use or display of a firearm in committing a felony

Reckless handling of a firearm

Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon

Authorities say this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.

Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information which may lead to Harris’ arrest, please do not approach him.

The investigation remains ongoing.