Nelson County man wanted for assaulting victim, police say

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who has been accused of assaulting a victim early Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office says they were called to the 900 block of Rockfish Crossing in Schuyler, Virginia for the report of shots fired.
A victim, who has not been identified, told police the suspect, 26-year-old James “Jeff” Jeffrey Harris, of Schuyler, approached them, made demands and committed an assault that left them hurt.
Deputies report that a firearm was discharged during the incident and say Harris fled from the scene before their arrival.
Police describe the suspect as a 6-foot-1-inch man who weighs about 195 pounds.
A warrant has been issued for Harris’ arrest in connection with the following charges:
- Abduction
- Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc.
- Use or display of a firearm in committing a felony
- Reckless handling of a firearm
- Possession or transportation of firearms by a convicted felon
Authorities say this was an isolated incident and there is no known threat to the community.
Please contact the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office at 434-263-7050 if you have any information which may lead to Harris’ arrest, please do not approach him.
The investigation remains ongoing.