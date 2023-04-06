STORM PHOTOS 🌩️: Use Pin It to show us weather in your area

Cindy Rowe sent this photo our way via Pin It from Pipers Gap - April 6, 2023

Severe weather is sweeping across the region, leaving some of us caught in hail and others drenched.

If you take any pictures or videos of the weather, be sure to send them our way via Pin It. We love to show them off during our newscasts, online, and on our social media platforms!

Not sure how it works? Don’t worry, it’s actually really quick and simple.

How to use Pin It:

Click “Upload a Pin” and choose a picture or video,

Choose “Weather” as the channel,

Include a description (optional)

Hit submit!

When you’ve followed these instructions, your photo will appear in our Weather gallery here! Your photo may even be chosen as our Picture of the Day on TV, featured in newscasts, or on social media!

Some viewers have already been sharing their pictures with us, like these photos of hail in Pipers Gap.

Check out this hail from Pipers Gap!



Photos: Cindy Rowe (send your pics to https://t.co/RZT08dxe57)@NWSBlacksburg these were sent around 2:38p pic.twitter.com/pos1UJlEEe — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) April 6, 2023

Download our 10 News and weather apps for updates on the forecast, along with radar and alerts.