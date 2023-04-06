82º

Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday

Some storms will be capable of producing hail or damaging wind Thursday afternoon and evening

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m.

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for areas along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

This means storms will be capable of producing localized wind damage and hail.

A storm in Carroll County already produced dime-to-quarter-sized hail.

