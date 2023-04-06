Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10 p.m. for areas along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

This means storms will be capable of producing localized wind damage and hail.

A storm in Carroll County already produced dime-to-quarter-sized hail.

Check out this hail from Pipers Gap!



Photos: Cindy Rowe (send your pics to https://t.co/RZT08dxe57)@NWSBlacksburg these were sent around 2:38p pic.twitter.com/pos1UJlEEe — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) April 6, 2023

