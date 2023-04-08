Dog shot in leg, Franklin County Humane Society raising money for vet care

A dog that was shot in the leg was found in Stuart. The Franklin County Humane Society is raising money for her vet care because she will need to have her leg amputated.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A dog is recovering after she was shot in the leg, according to the Franklin County Humane Society Planned Pethood & Adoption Center.

The shelter posted on its Facebook page Friday. The dog was found on the side of Commerce Street in Stuart on Thursday. At first, shelter employees thought she had been hit by a car, but later found out that she was shot and her femur is shattered.

She is receiving hospital care and will have to have her leg amputated next week.

The shelter is posted this message on its Facebook page:

“This pup was found on the side of Commerce Street in Stuart (4-6) yesterday. We thought she had been hit by a car. We have now found out she was shot and her femur is shattered. She is receiving hospital care and will have an amputation next week. We would like to remind people it is illegal to shoot a companion animal unless there is a direct and immediate threat. She has a pretty nice personality so….

If you would like to donate to her care we would appreciate it. We have had a lot of special cases here lately.”

The shelter is accepting donations. To find out how to donate, click here.