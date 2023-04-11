LewisGale medical expert says grass pollen is ramping up

Coughing, sneezing, and sniffling, that’s what a lot of people have been doing in the Roanoke Valley lately due to the onset of spring allergies. LewisGale Physician Assistant Brent May works in an ear, nose and throat office.

May sees people who are dealing with viral sickness and allergies.

May said there’s one big sign to look out for if you’re not sure which one you have.

“A fever associated with those symptoms,” May said. “Fever, chills, night sweats, things like that would make you think more of a viral illness, whereas you know if it’s just those symptoms minus the fever then more than likely it’s going to be related to seasonal allergies this time of year.”

May said tree pollen is still going strong and grass pollen is now ramping up.