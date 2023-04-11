77º

Roanoke receives part of $21 million grant to improve safety along Williamson Road

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Williamson Road in Roanoke will soon see some safety improvements, officials say.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Star City could soon see safety improvements along Williamson Road.

Roanoke was awarded a Thriving Communities Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Roanoke is one of 64 communities selected to share in $21 million in technical assistance.

Over the next two years, the city will receive technical assistance to get community engagement from businesses and residents, plus perform safety studies.

Valerie Brown is the executive director of the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association. She says this grant is critical in order to get more funding in the future.

“This will certainly help lay the groundwork and get us going in that direction,” said Brown.

The community engagement process will get started this summer.

