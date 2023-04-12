Amherst Town Council to consider short-term rentals

Amherst town leaders will meet Wednesday night to consider whether or not to allow short-term rentals like Airbnbs in residential neighborhoods.

AMHERST, Va. – Amherst town leaders will meet Wednesday night to consider whether or not to allow short-term rentals like Airbnb’s in residential neighborhoods.

In March, the council discussed changing their ordinances, and ultimately delayed taking action.

The issue was brought to town council when the town sent Amherst resident Emily Wynn a letter that her property wasn’t in compliance on Pine Street.

Wynn is hoping to continue operating her short-term rental business, and that others are giving the freedom to do the same.

In a previous interview, Town Manager Sara McGuffin said the topic has been a divisive issue.

“The pro-side people are very much it’s a property rights issue, and it’s not significantly different than any residential use,” McGuffin said. “They feel like Airbnb is the way of the future. On the anti-side, people really are concerned about traffic, strangers, concerns about people running a business in a residential neighborhood.”

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at town hall.