‘I need your help’: Hear 911 calls from the Louisville mass shooting

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Louisville Mass Shooting, Gun Violence, Kentucky

Some of the content within the embedded YouTube video may be difficult to listen to. Use discretion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released Wednesday by police — including from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man’s mother, who told a 911 operator that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the bank, the AP reported.

“I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a good kid,” said the woman, who identified herself as the gunman’s mother.

[READ MORE: 911 calls show chaotic moments during Kentucky bank shooting]

Five people lost their lives in the incident and several others were injured. Bodycam footage was released on Tuesday evening during a press conference.

On Wednesday, police posted the 911 calls made during the shooting. You can hear the calls in the video below.

