‘I need your help’: Hear 911 calls from the Louisville mass shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Frantic calls from witnesses reporting a mass shooting at a Louisville bank were released Wednesday by police — including from a woman who was on a virtual meeting and saw the shooter, as well as one from the man’s mother, who told a 911 operator that her son “currently has a gun and is heading toward” the bank, the AP reported.
“I need your help. He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a good kid,” said the woman, who identified herself as the gunman’s mother.
Five people lost their lives in the incident and several others were injured. Bodycam footage was released on Tuesday evening during a press conference.
On Wednesday, police posted the 911 calls made during the shooting. You can hear the calls in the video below.