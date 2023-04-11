COMING UP: Police bodycam footage from Kentucky mass shooting set to be released during presser

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On Monday morning, five people lost their lives and nine others were hurt during a mass shooting at a bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel has identified the shooter as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, a Louisville bank employee, who she said was live streaming during the attack.

Officials held a news conference on a shooting in Louisville on Tuesday morning, and are set to hold another press conference this evening. We’re told bodycam footage will be released during the presser.

The press conference is set to begin at 5 p.m., and if you’re waiting for the live stream to begin, refresh your page.