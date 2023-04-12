No Bounds organization competes in Unified Championship Week

Students in the No Bounds Program at ECPI Roanoke Campus are competing with different colleges and universities across the country doing community service.

ROANOKE, Va. – Students in Southwest Virginia need your vote for Unified Championship Week.

Students in the No Bounds Program at ECPI University Roanoke Campus are competing with different colleges and universities across the country by completing community service.

They have to perform tasks like painting or help a farmer plant seeds, to earn your vote.

“Every segment was taped with intent, and with intent to make the students feel they’re a whole part of the community service, the runs, the physical fitness,” Doctor Tina Bhandari with No Bounds said.

No Bounds is a program aimed at helping students with mental disabilities become successful after high school.

If you would like to vote, check out No Bounds’ Instagram page.