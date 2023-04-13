Henry County Sheriff warns of contractor scams

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Henry County Sheriff Wayne Davis is warning citizens of contractor scams after storms left many homes and vehicles damaged last week.

According to Davis, there have been reports of people going through the community looking to repair damaged homes, and said in some cases, those contractors will take the money, then make limited repairs or no repairs at all.

We’re told some scammers may try to take advantage of property owners by requesting payment up-front for repairs as well.

To avoid getting scammed, the Sheriff offered the following tips: