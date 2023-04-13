Large bird migration headed to Virginia Thursday night

An antenna from an Argos satellite tag extends past the tail feathers of an American robin as it darts around a front lawn in Cheverly, Md., Sunday, May 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

On Thursday night, a large migration of birds will be coming to the Commonwealth.

142 million birds are stocking up on food and water before they head north, and Virginia is one of several states expected to see a large number.

This will be the first big push of spring migration.

Some birds have already made their way here, but the ones coming are worth getting the binoculars out to see.

“So some of our most colorful birds such as Baltimore Orioles, Scarlet Tanagers and even Indigo Buntings,” said Haley Olsen-Hodges from the Wildlife Center of Southwest Virginia. “Those are birds that migrate from other places and so those beautiful, colorful birds and their beautiful songs are going to be coming back to Virginia soon.”

We’re told birds migrate at night to avoid predators and they use the stars as a guide.

That’s why wildlife experts recommend turning off your lights, which will help ensure the survival of some of the most at-risk species.