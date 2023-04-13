Patrick Henry High School student charged for assault on a law enforcement officer

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke high school student has been charged for assault on a law enforcement officer after a conflict earlier this week, according to police.

Authorities said they responded to Patrick Henry High School on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. for a reported disorder. Once the conflict was broken up, officers said they sought petitions for one girl for assault on LEO.

Petitions were granted, and police said she was taken to Roanoke Valley Juvenile Detention Center on the same day.

Police said further details about what led to the disorder aren’t available and additional charges may be pending for those involved.