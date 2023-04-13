Pulaski County leaders say largest investment in county history will expand internet access

Pulaski County leaders are calling it the largest investment in county history — $55 million is being spent to connect thousands of homes to the internet.

FAIRLAWN, Va. – Pulaski County leaders are calling it the largest investment in county history — $55 million is being spent to connect thousands of homes to the internet.

“Broadband is life-changing technology,” Kevin Meredith, a business consultant said.

Meredith works remotely for a firm based in Colorado and sometimes, working from his Snowville home is a challenge.

“Cell phone access is limited in the remote region that we’re in,” Meredith said.

It’s why Meredith is excited; he is one of 8,000 customers expected to get better service next year.

“I think is going to be huge,” Meredith said.

Leaders from the Virginia State Broadband Office say they’re excited to work with Pulaski County and internet provider, All Points Broadband.

“Our mission is to bring broadband to underserved markets, Pulaski is the ideal sweet spot,” Tom Ines with All Points Broadband said.

The broadband project is to connect 8,000 homes using about 420 miles of fiber.

The total cost is $55 million.

The state is providing the largest portion, $29 million through the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative.

All Points Broadband is investing $24 million and Pulaski County, $2 million with a federal grant.

“It also encourages people to move to rural communities, like Pulaski, because they’ll be connected to high-speed internet,” Dr. Tamarah Holmes with Virginia State Broadband Office said.

County leaders say broadband makes Pulaski a more attractive place to live.

“It’s a game-changer for the county, for the citizens for the business community, for our 40 by 30 initiative it’s going to accelerate and have people call Pulaski County home by 2030,” Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said.