VDOT encouraging fans to follow signs to reduce traffic at Martinsville Speedway

RIDGEWAY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is warning racing fans of an increased volume of traffic expected from Friday, April 14 to Sunday, April 16 due to a weekend full of races near the Martinsville Speedway.

Fans driving to and from Martinsville Speedway this weekend are encouraged to follow recommended traffic patterns and posted signs. VDOT said signs and message boards will be placed throughout the area to assist drivers, and traffic is expected to be heavy.

Officials said to watch for the speed limit to reduce gradually from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass as you approach the speedway.

Drivers should be aware of the following traffic patterns:

From Roanoke and areas north of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 should continue on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the Route 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway.

From Danville and areas east of Martinsville: Motorists on the Route 58 Bypass should follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track.

From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville: Motorists should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic to use the right lane.

From Stuart and areas west of Martinsville: Motorists should stay on Route 58 east and follow signs and message boards to the track.

VDOT is also reminding drivers as they exit the races of the Route 220 Business northbound bridge replacement that is currently underway, located over Reed Creek about .4 miles east of the Route 220 and Route 220 Business intersection.

The northbound side is reduced to one lane of travel and may cause delays.

Drivers should plan to arrive early and expect heavy traffic and delays throughout the area.