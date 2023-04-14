Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at Liberty University’s Convocation

Virginia Rep. Bob Good said he was "excited to host America's governor, Ron DeSantis" in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty’s Convocation is an event that brings in high-profile figures to speak about their Christian faith.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was this year’s speaker, and spoke about leadership in Florida.

Students at Liberty’s Convocation welcomed the Florida governor with a standing ovation.

“It’s amazing to see Mr. DeSantis come and speak to us,” one student said.

Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about leadership qualities.

“Leadership is about having the courage to make difficult decisions in the teeth of opposition in the teeth of criticism,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also spoke of faith and how it plays a role in how he governs Florida.

His main topic, woke ideology.

“We have made Florida the state where woke comes to die,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis also spoke about transgender topics.

“It is wrong for a swimmer to compete for three years on the men’s swim team, and switch to the women’s team and win the national championship that is a fraud,” DeSantis said.

While many speculate DeSantis could run for president in 2024, he did not discuss a potential presidential bid during his speech.

DeSantis said he will continue to hold onto his Christian beliefs.

“I look forward to the battles ahead, I will fight the good fight and I will finish the race, and I will keep the faith,” DeSantis said.