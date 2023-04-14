Race weekend underway at Martinsville Speedway

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Fans are gearing up for a big weekend in Martinsville as thousands are coming into the area for the race weekend that kicks off Friday night.

“We go to Richmond and Charlotte but we really like Martinsville,” Race fan Larry Kendrick said. “It’s different. Whole lot of banging, and beating, and racing like it used to be.”

Larry Kendrick, like many race fans, has been coming to the speedway for almost two decades.

“It’s like seeing family again twice a year like a reunion and we look forward to that,” Kendrick said.

This year, NASCAR celebrates it’s 75th anniversary. At the midway, there’s lots to do to commemorate the occasion.

“They have the simulator set up which is really cool you get to feel like you’re a race car driver and different scenes of the race track, so it’s pretty cool,” Race fan Amanda Sharpe said.

Race weekend is a family affair. Rob Rose brought his 9-year-old son all the way from Toronto.

“This is his first race ever, so we made the hike,” Rose said. “It’s two flights and an hour drive.”

The Roses are looking forward to a weekend of cheering on their favorite drivers, and one more thing.

“I want to get the hot dog first man, that’s the big thing,” Rose said. “I want that hot dog.”