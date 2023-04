Liberty University will host the 46th Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis as keynote speaker during Convocation on Friday, April 14.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University hosted the 46th Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis as the keynote speaker during Convocation on Friday, April 14, where he addressed the student body for the first time.

The event began at 10:30 a.m. and was held in the Vines Center.

