Pulaski County Emergency Management helps train faith based organizations before disasters

Brad Wright the Emergency Management Coordinator Pulaski County is hosting a training event April 22nd to help Faith Based Organizations be ready in times of disaster.

Wright and the Pulaski County Emergency Management team will talk about:

1. The roles Faith Based Organizations take during and the recovery phase of disaster.

2. Understanding each level of government and non-government organizations and their rolls in emergency Management.

3. The roles leadership have in preparing Faith Based Organizations for Disasters.

4. Applying social media networking techniques to prepare members for disaster.

4. Evaluate a plan for Faith Based Organizations engagement during disasters.