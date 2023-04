MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook Sunday night the passing of Deputy Larry W. Akers.

They said Akers was a dear friend and co-worker.

Akers served the community for nearly 25 years at the sheriff’s office, previously serving as both a shift Sergeant and Lieutenant.

He also served over 30 years at the Longshop Mccoy Volunteer Fire Department.

The post said Akers was a true example of service to others.