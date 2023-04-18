GIVE Roanoke day starts Wednesday

ROANOKE, VA – GIVE Roanoke returns Wednesday.

The community has 24 hours to raise as much money as possible for local non-profits.

From pets to kids in need, there are more than 100 organizations to choose from, or you can donate to multiple.

It’s put on by the Council of Community Service, and last year the fundraiser brought in more than $307 thousand.

“Non-profits are really the heartbeat of our community. We provide so many services and it’s just a way for people to get connected, learn about volunteer opportunities, how they can give back, how they can get connected to services,” COO of the Council of Community Services Alison Jorgensen said.

You can donate here.