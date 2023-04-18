Roanoke’s local leaders, business owners, residents react to Grandin deadly shooting

Grandin Village business owners and residents remain in shock after their neighborhood becomes the latest to see gun violence.

According to Roanoke Police, one person is dead following a shooting Sunday at the 7-Eleven on Grandin Road SW. Later 10 News would find out that police arrested 20-year-old Isaiah Baldwin.

An event like this is pretty rare for a neighborhood such as Grandin. Business owners along with residents in the area could not believe something like this would happen.

Olivia Byrd, who owns Rockfish Food and Wine, was right next store when the shooting took place.

“It’s pretty sobering to think that someone actually was shot to death right next store,” Byrd said.

Just a day following the shooting, Byrd remains shocked that something of this magnitude unfolded in the area.

“It’s unheard of in this neighborhood. That’s just not a thing that happens here typically. It happens in other parts of town unfortunately but we’re fairly insulated from that type of crime,” Byrd said.

Oliver Thorum lives in the Grandin neighborhood. Like Byrd, Thorum says things like this don’t happen in the area.

“It’s not something I would expect right around here. Like, I was completely taken back, surprised,” Thorum said.

One person who’s not surprised by the violence is Roanoke Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds.

“When I heard about the one over in Grandin Village…I’m not going to say it was a surprise because gun violence is all over,” Reynolds said.

10 News has been tracking gun violence in Roanoke from reports we receive. So far this year, there have now been five deadly shootings throughout the city.

Moon Reynolds believes a lot of the shootings we are seeing have to do with personal issues.

“When it comes to gun violence it’s not talking to people you don’t know,” Moon Reynolds said. “That’s where I feel as our problem lies because, it’s usually personal. It’s somebody knowing someone.”

The councilwoman expects to hear from more people following the Grandin shooting because it’s an area where violence is not frequent.

“Once it comes into your backyard…oh it takes on a different style. They you’ll want to be a part of the conversation,” Moon Reynolds said.

As for business owners like Olivia Byrd, there is still a sense of safety even following the event.

“I don’t feel unsafe at all in this neighborhood,” Byrd said.