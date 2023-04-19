Police responding to barricade situation in SW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is responding to a barricade situation in Southwest Roanoke.

We’re told there is a heavy police presence in the area, which may continue for some time.

Authorities told 10 News the initial call came in around 2 p.m. for a mental health crisis. About twenty-five minutes later, police said there was a call for shots fired.

RPD is asking citizens to avoid the area in the map below as they work to take the person into custody.

Several bus routes in the area will be impacted by the police presence, according to Roanoke City School Officials.

Officials say the following buses will not be able to drop off students whose bus stop is within this area:

Bus 13 (Patrick Henry)

Bus 14 (Crystal Spring and Patrick Henry)

Bus 17 (Highland Park)

Bus 41 (Highland Park)

Bus 102 (James Madison)

Bus 403 (Fallon Park)

Students who aren’t able to get off the bus will be taken back to their school to be picked up, school leaders said. Families will also be able to call ahead to pick students up.

We’re told secondary bus routes will likely see delays because of the restrictions.

