Danville Police Department prepares for National Drug Take Back Day

The department, along with other organizations across the country will be collecting unwanted prescription drugs on Saturday

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Multimedia Journalist

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department will be collecting old and unwanted prescription medicine in honor of National Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

The goal of the event is to ensure prescription drugs, like opioids, don’t end up in the wrong hands.

Collection will take place Saturday, April 22 at Centra in Danville on Park Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, the department says they collected nearly 99 pounds of unwanted medication.

To find a collection site near you, visit the Drug Enforcement Administration’s website.

