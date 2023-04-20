Kings Dominon’s new chaperone policy begins on April 22

DOSWELL, Va. – Kings Dominion will roll out a new chaperone policy on April 22.

“Over the past two years, there have been increasing incidents of unruly and inappropriate behavior across our industry and at other major entertainment venues,” the park said online. “We are committed to keeping Kings Dominion a place where families and friends come together to enjoy a one-of-a-kind park full of fun experiences and immersive entertainment.”

According to the policy outline, the new policy says guests 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old after 4 p.m.

Park officials said the chaperone is also required to have a government-issued photo identification with a date of birth at ticket entry.

That chaperone is required to be with the child or young teen when entering the park, while inside of the park, and must be available by phone throughout their stay, the policy says.

And, according to the policy, adults acting as chaperones are not allowed to accompany more than ten young park guests.

Kings Dominion-goers that go against the code of conduct – those who are 15 or younger and are in the park alone – are subject to be kicked out, officials said.

“We believe these changes will help ensure that Kings Dominion continues to have a positive atmosphere where generations of families and friends can gather for a day of safe fun and good food,” Kings Dominion said.

The new policy will go into effect on Saturday, April 22, according to the park’s website.

You can click here to read the full chaperone policy.