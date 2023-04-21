Fincastle family loses all belongings, dog in house fire, crews say

FINCASTLE, Va. – A family of three in Fincastle lost all of their belongings and their beloved family dog in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS.

We’re told one adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, but unfortunately, their dog died in the fire.

The fire spread to a nearby shed, destroying it, and it also damaged a vacant home nearby, crews said.

Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office investigators determined that the fire was accidental in nature, according to the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS.

Authorities said there was not a working smoke detector in the home, which may have contributed to delayed detection and evacuation.

“This is an important reminder for us all to plan an escape from fire and to exercise fire drills regularly with our families. Working smoke detectors save lives, so please take time to ensure you are protected,” Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS wrote in a Facebook post.

Crews say the family is being assisted by the American Red Cross.