Roanoke County School Board approves funding for construction projects

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County School Board voted to unanimously approve multi-million dollar funding for construction projects, school leaders announced on Thursday night.

The decision to approve the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) immediately advances funding for the development and construction of a new career and technical education (CTE) center and for the renovation of Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff elementary schools, officials said.

“This is a historic day for Roanoke County. This is going to create a level of opportunity, not only for our students, but the Roanoke Valley as a whole, and I want to thank the Board of Supervisors for coming to the table, negotiating with us, and ultimately coming to an agreement” said Brent Hudson, chairman of the Roanoke County School Board. “This also allows us to remove outdated open concept classrooms at Glen Cove and W.E. Cundiff and advances more school improvement projects by several years.”

We’re told the new CTE center, which will be located on Peters Creek Road between of Airport Road and Burlington Elementary School, will receive $80 million in funding, while $50 million will be provided for the renovation of the elementary schools.

Roanoke County school leaders say the construction could begin in late 2024.

“We are so grateful to now have the funding to start these projects,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “We now have a lot of work to do, and we look forward to breaking ground.”