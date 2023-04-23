One teen dead, another teen charged with DUI after deadly Buchanan County crash

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. – A 16-year-old boy is dead and a 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a deadly crash in Buchanan County.

Virginia State Police say it happened Thursday around 10:45 p.m. on Route 460, less than a mile east of Route 700.

Investigators say a 15-year-old boy was driving a 1999 Pontiac Firebird, when he drove around a curve and crossed the double-solid line.

The Pontiac swerved suddenly to avoid an oncoming vehicle, which caused the Pontiac to run off the right side of the highway. The Pontiac then came back across Route 460, ran off the left side, struck the guardrail, spun around and struck the guardrail a second time.

Police say a 16-year-old male passenger died at the scene after he was thrown from the car. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The 15-year-old male driver was charged with a DUI and for not having a valid operator’s license.

The investigation is ongoing.