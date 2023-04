Ashley McBryde will be performing at Elmwood Park on June 30 in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Country fans, grab your boots! Ashley McBryde is coming to Roanoke in June.

The Berglund Center announced her show as an addition to The Vinyl Vault concert series at Elmwood Park.

McBryde is a Grammy, CMA, and AMC award-winner, with hit songs “Girl Goin’ Nowhere” and " One Night Standards.”

Her concert is on Friday, June 30, event officials said. Tickets will be available online [click here], at the Berglund Center Box Office, and by phone at 1-866 -HDG –TICKETS.