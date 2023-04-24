Lynchburg PD: More than 1/2 pound of Fentanyl, guns, $13k+ seized during investigation

LYNCHBURG, Va, – One man is facing charges after multiple guns and drugs were seized from a residence, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

On April 20, LPD said a search warrant was served as part of an eight-month-long investigation into a residence in the 5000 block of Hines Circle.

During a search of the residence, authorities said the following items were seized:

More than ½ pound of Fentanyl,

A few pounds of Marijuana,

3 guns,

More than $13,000 in US Currency

As a result, 23-year-old Demontae Mays was arrested and charged with the following, police said:

Possession of Marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm, while in possession of a felony narcotic

We’re told additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

The LPD Tactical Unit, Violent Crime Response Team, the K9 Unit, the Vice and Narcotics Unit, the Field Operations Bureau, and the Intel Unit assisted in serving the warrant, according to LPD.