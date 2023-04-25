Roanoke City Schools’ Verletta White named Virginia Superintendent of the Year

Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent, Verletta White, has been named Virginia’s Superintendent of the Year. The announcement was made at the Virginia Association of School Superintendents (VASS) Annual Awards Luncheon in Roanoke on Monday. Over three hundred attendees were present at the announcement and presentation.

“I’m just so honored to be in the conversation because that means our team is in the conversation. Our community is in the conversation. When our work in Roanoke City Public Schools is being recognized, that’s quite an honor,” White said.

Dr. White’s administrative career began in 1998 as an assistant elementary school principal, followed by an elementary school principalship, and then several district-level leadership roles in Baltimore County. She joined the RCPS team in 2020.

White was recognized for her leadership in addressing the post-Pandemic challenges of closing achievement gaps among her students. She was also recognized for the work Roanoke City Schools’ has done in accelerating the reading growth of its English Learning students.

Dr. White now becomes eligible for the National Superintendent of the Year Award. The award will be presented in February 2024 in San Diego, California by the American Association of School Superintendents.

“For us to represent the state as a whole, it means everything. I’ve always said Roanoke City is the sweetest spot in the nation and so I would love for people nationally to recognize the work that’s going on here in Roanoke City,” White said. “What we have that’s going on that’s special here. It means everything to me to be that representative and so I’m just honored.”