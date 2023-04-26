Contest lets high school choirs sing on stage with rock band Foreigner in Salem

The radio station has once again teamed up with the classic rock group ahead of their concert at the Salem Civic Center next month.

Local high school students can sing live on stage with Foreigner thanks to the Q99 choir contest.

Not only will the winner sing “I Want to Know What Love Is” with the band, but they’ll also receive $500,000 for their choir program.

You may remember Christiansburg High School performed with Foreigner when they came to town in 2019.

“It’s making a wonderful wonderful memory they’ll remember forever, awesome and performing in front of several thousand of people -- and I did think some of the parents might be more excited than the kids because that’s what we grew up with,” said Dick Daniels and David Page, hosts of the Q99 morning show.

Q99 Radio is currently accepting applications, which you can find here.

Listeners will vote on the winner next week.