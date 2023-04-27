‘I plan to stay here’: Montgomery County superintendent responds to concerns

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – At Monday night’s Montgomery County Board of Supervisors meeting, a citizen raised concerns about something Montgomery County Public Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Bernard F. Bragen, Jr. had apologized for.

“First I want to talk about last week’s school board meeting I know it’s not televised but some things happened that really caught my attention. Early on Dr. Bragen apologized for something and he really wasn’t clear on what he had done,” a concerned citizen said during the school board meeting.

The citizen was concerned that Dr. Bragen had applied for another position in Florida despite only being in this job since December.

10 News followed up with Dr. Bragen over that concern, to which he said he was encouraged by a friend to put his name out there, especially if the places he was looking was a place he might want to end up closer to retirement.

”Recently I took some actions that I regret and do not really represent my intentions,” Dr. Bragen said.

He continued by expressing his love for the Montgomery County school district.

“I want to publicly say that I truly love working here at Montgomery County Public Schools and it’s a pleasure to be here and I enjoy it. And I plan to stay here and honor the obligations of my contract,” Dr. Bragen said. ”I look forward to a long tenure here and staying here. I love this school division. I think we have a lot of high-caliber educators. Families are passionately dedicated to this school division.”

Dr. Bragen told 10 News he has no current plans to leave Montgomery County.