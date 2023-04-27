Roanoke city leaders butt heads over how to address gun violence

Members of the Roanoke City Council aren't on the same page when it comes to addressing gun violence concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – After two back-to-back weekends of deadly shootings in Roanoke, residents and city leaders are fed up.

As for what they want to see done to combat the problem, not every official is on the same page.

“I think we are doing as much as we possibly can do,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds disagrees with Mayor Lea. She’s pointing the finger at City Manager Bob Cowell.

Moon Reynolds claims Cowell is not bringing enough solutions forward, regarding gun violence, for city council to vote on.

“The leadership can share with us how we should get there and then council will look at what they’re presenting and then we can have that conversation, but I have yet to see that,” said Moon Reynolds.

She says Cowell is proposing too broad of plans with no details.

The plans also only rely on American Rescue Plan funding, which is set to expire soon.

“I’m looking for an action plan,” said Moon Reynolds. “And I have yet to see that.”

City Manager Bob Cowell denied 10 News’ request for an interview.

He released the following statement:

The City continues to work with its many partners to address violence, focusing on efforts at prevention, intervention and enforcement/justice. The Roanoke Police Department will continue to aggressively focus on those intent on harming others in our community through partnerships with the Virginia State Police, the Commonwealth Attorney, the Virginia Attorney General and the U.S. Attorney. Most recently, this included successful arrests of perpetrators of recent violence and announcement of the City’s collaboration with the Virginia Attorney General and U.S. Attorney on their Ceasefire Initiative, which will bring additional prosecutorial resources to our area as well as additional support for prevention and intervention efforts. Bob Cowell, Roanoke City Manager

Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb released the following statement to 10 News in response to Moon Reynolds’ claims:

I think Bob and our city staff, RPD, Gun violence prevention commission and our community partners are all doing an extraordinary job of doing what we are able to do in difficult and incredibly challenging circumstances. I found Councilwoman Moon-Reynolds comments disingenuous and uninformed. We have to stop blaming and judging and find ways to deepen our relationships with each other to create meaningful opportunities and be willing to give them space to grow. Joe Cobb, Roanoke Vice-Mayor

Mayor Lea says there have been no discussions on council for the removal of Cowell.

“The city manager has been supportive and working with us and I think he’s looking for solutions as we all are,” said Mayor Lea.

As for what Moon Reynolds wants to see done next, she hopes a discussion can be had between council and Cowell on expectations for the city manager.