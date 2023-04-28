Roanoke County road impacted by rain damage

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Overnight and early morning rain Friday prompted flooding and damage in some parts of our region.

On Friday morning, crews worked to fill a hole on Huntridge Road in the Bonsack area and traffic was temporarily delayed.

According to VDOT, it was related to a nearby construction project.

“These were cuts that were made in the road to put in some pipes to connect into the utility system,” VDOT Spokesperson Jason Bond said. “It really wasn’t a sinkhole, it was just some pipes that were being installed.”

Roanoke County police say one person reported damage to their car to an officer.