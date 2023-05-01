Country group Old Dominion coming to the Berglund Center on October 5

Mark your calendars! Old Dominion will soon be making its way to our neck of the woods.

ROANOKE, Va. – Mark your calendars! Old Dominion will soon be making its way to our neck of the woods.

The American country music band, hailing from Nashville, will be coming to Roanoke’s Berglund Center on October 5 as part of its No Bad Vibes tour.

The band even has ties to Southwest Virginia, with lead singer and guitarist Matt Ramsey and drummer Whit Sellers, both from Botetourt County, a part of the group.

The band will be visiting more than 30 areas nationwide and the tour will officially kick off on September 7.

The tour announcement comes after the group was nominated for Group of the Year in the Academy of Country Music Awards for the eighth consecutive year. They’ve won the award for the last five years.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

