Man found dead at Woodside Village apartments in Danville, police say

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead at Woodside Village apartments.

Authorities say he was discovered in the 1300 block of Piney Forest Road shortly after midnight. Another man was also found with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Details are limited at this time, but we’re working for you to learn more.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

