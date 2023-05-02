Goodwill mission center opens in Fairlawn

FAIRLAWN, VA – Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is working to serve the community in the New River Valley.

On Tuesday, it celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new mission center.

The center is located in Fairlawn, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

It provides discovery services GoodCare healthcare training, a senior community employment program and other programs.

Organizers said it’s important for the New River Valley to have a space like this.

“We want people to feel welcome, we want people to know that we are a part of the community, and it’s also very important for the people that we serve to have an accessible, functional and beautiful space to be served in,” said Stephanie Hoer, vice president of Mission Services for Goodwill.

A full list of their services can be found here.